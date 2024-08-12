CM Mohan Majhi Launches Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan 3.0 today at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar in view of the 78th Independence Day.

Majhi launched the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan in the presence of Deputy CM Pravtai Parida, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

The campaign, which aimed at encouraging citizens to display the national flag at their residences, began on August 9 and will continue till August 15.

Earlier on Saturday, he had appealed the citizens of the State to hoist the national flag at home, take a selfie and upload it to https://harghartiranga.com/. “Our national flag is a symbol of our unity, solidarity and brotherhood. On coming August 15th we will celebrate the 77th year of independence,” he had said.

Majhi further said, “On this occasion, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modiji requested everyone to join the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign and awaken and revive their feelings towards the country. The aim of this campaign is to make the importance of the national flag accessible to every citizen. I request all people of Odisha to join this campaign. Everyone hoist the national flag at home and upload your selfie on harghartiranga.com.”

Also Read: Achyuta Samanta Gets 59th Honorary Doctorate