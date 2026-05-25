CM Mohan Majhi goes on Delhi visit, Odisha cabinet reshuffle talks gain momentum

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha cabinet reshuffle talks gained momentum as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi went on a visit to Delhi on Monday.

The BJP government in Odisha led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to complete two years in office next month. As the government nears the end of its 23rd month, this trip has further intensified ongoing discussions about a possible Cabinet expansion and reshuffle.

The biggest highlight is that several senior MLAs of the saffron party are currently present in Delhi.

Although the official reason for this visit has not been made public, the gathering of so many senior MLAs in Delhi clearly signals that some major political decisions are under discussion.

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According to party sources, the following important issues are likely to be discussed with the BJP central leadership:

Performance Review: A review of the current ministers’ performance based on their report cards. Notably, all ministers were recently asked to submit reports on the achievements of their departments.

Induction of New Faces: Some new and capable MLAs from those currently in Delhi may be inducted into the cabinet.

Filling Vacant Posts: Vacant positions in the ministry will be filled to further strengthen key departments.

The Mohan Majhi government’s cabinet has six vacancies, and there has been internal pressure within the party to include new faces to better balance regional and caste equations.

This Delhi visit, coming just days after BJP National President Nitin Navin’s visit to Bhubaneswar, is being seen as the final round of discussions. A formal announcement regarding the cabinet reshuffle is expected within the next few weeks.