CM Mohan Majhi expresses grief over death of 5 Police personnel in Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi expressed deep grief over the death of five police personnel in a road accident in Jharsuguda. Majhi also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap.

On an ‘X’ post, Majhi wrote, “I am deeply saddened and shocked to learn about the untimely demise of five police personnel in a tragic road accident in Jharsuguda. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. May the departed souls rest in peace and pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Om Shanti.”

Five police personnel lost their lives in a devastating head-on collision in front of the Jharsuguda Sadar Police Station in the early hours of Sunday. The tragedy occurred when a speeding truck collided with a Bolero PCR van carrying the police personnel.

The impact was so severe that the police vehicle was completely mangled and destroyed. The accident took place in the wee hours, reportedly due to the reckless driving of the truck coming from the opposite direction.

Locals and fellow police personnel rushed to the spot upon hearing the crash. Rescue efforts recovered the bodies from the wreckage, confirming five fatalities on the spot. Two other personnel sustained critical injuries and were immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital.