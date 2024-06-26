CM Mohan Majhi, Dy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida to visit Delhi today, likely to meet PM

Bhubaneswar: CM Mohan Majhi, Deputy CMs K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida to visit Delhi today, likely to meet the PM said reports on Wednesday. It is worth mentioning here that this will be the CMs first visit to Delhi after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha.

Reports say that, the two Deputy Chief Ministers of Odisha Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida shall accompany the CM on his Delhi visit. A number of important meetings shall be held in Delhi, said reports. The trio are also scheduled to meet the Home Minister and other Ministers in Delhi.

Reports say that, the CM and Deputy CMs may invite President Draupadi Murmu for Rath Yatra 2024. There will be plans to implement the promises in the manifesto and cabinet decisions like the MSP of paddy, decisions on Jagannath Temple, the Shubhadra Yojana, etc. Further detailed reports awaited.

WATCH:

Also Read: Odisha CM Majhi To Visit His Hometown In His Two-Day Visit To Keonjhar