CM Mohan Majhi distributes fourth installment of Subhadra Yojana Money to beneficiaries

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has distributed Rs 5,000 crore as the fourth installment of Subhadra Yojana Money to female beneficiaries on Sunday(March 8, 2026). The Chief Minister made the announcement at an event in Talabania of Puri district. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida was also present at the event.

According to reports, a total of 1,02,12,665 female beneficiaries will receive the financial support under the Subhadra Scheme.

While distributing the money under the Subhadra Yojana, CM Mohan Majhi said, Today is a special day for all of us. Congratulations and best wishes to the women of Odisha. The efforts of the Odisha government to empower women are continuing. Till now, Rs. 15,000 crore has been disbursed in 3 installments”to the women of Odisha. Today, another Rs. 5,000 crore has been disbursed in the fourth installment. There are millions of success stories due to Subhadra Yojana.” He also added that 17 lakh women have becomes millionaires in Odisha.

Under the Subhadra scheme, women beneficiaries are provided Rs 5,000 in two installments each year as financial assistance.