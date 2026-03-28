CM Mohan Majhi announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for victims of Nayagarh tourist bus tragedy

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Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the tragic bus accident in the Kutibari george in Daspalla of Nayagarh district on Late Friday night. He also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The CM have also announced to provide an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 Lakh each for the kin of the victim who lost their lives in the tragic tourist bus accident in Nayagarh. The next of kin of each deceased will receive an financial assistance of ₹4 lakhs from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The deceased were identified as L.Hari Patra, L.Laxmi Patra, Praveen Kumar Sahu, Suprabha Sahu, and Sumati Sahu, all reportedly residents of Berhampur.

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The Chief Minister made the announcement via an X post that reads, “On learning about the loss of lives of Suprabha Sahu (Swami – Narayan Sahu), Sumati Sahu (Father – Narayan Sahu), Praveen Kumar Sahu, L. Hari Patra, L. Laxmi Patra in the tragic accident near Kutibari Ghati under Dasapalla Tehsil of Nayagarh district, Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha has expressed deep grief and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He has also announced an assistance of ₹4 lakhs from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to the next of kin of each deceased.”



On late Friday night, a tourist bus carrying 60 passengers overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle near the Kutibari Ghati under Dasapalla Tehsil of Nayagarh district, resulting in the death of five people and over 40 people sustained injuries.