CM Mohan Majhi announces early summer holidays for schools from April 27 amid heatwave condition

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Amid prevailing heatwave conditions across Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Friday have announced summer vacation for all schools across the state from April 27, 2026.

The move comes amid a steady rise in temperatures across several parts of Odisha.

The early declaration of summer vacation comes prioritising the safety and well-being of students as temperatures continue to rise sharply in several parts of Odisha.

Advertisement

As per the directive, all government, government-aided and private schools in the state will remain closed from April 27 onwards.

Yesterday, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Revenue Minister, along with the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), to discuss a uniform holiday for schools across the state. They made the proposal and forwarded to the Chief Minister for approval.

The minister had directed district collectors to visit affected areas, review the situation on the ground, and assess how rising temperatures are impacting students and based on their findings, they may take decision regarding closure of schools.