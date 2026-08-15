CM Mohan Majhi announces, attempt limit for OCS exam removed

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Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced attempt limit for Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination has been removed while addressing the state-level Independence Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar.

He announced that the maximum limit of six attempts was removed and the maximum age limit for government jobs would be increased from 32 to 42 years, providing a larger window for candidates seeking government employment.

The Chief Minister said restrictions on compassionate appointments would also be relaxed. At the same time, he warned that corruption and irregularities in the examination will be treated with strict action.

Majhi said the government would extend free textbooks to students of Classes IX and X, expanding the existing benefit that was available only up to Class VIII.

He also announced completely free education from KG to PG, describing it as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

The state will establish 2,200 Godabarish Mishra Model Primary Schools, while 26,000 teachers have already been recruited and the process for another 45,000 teacher appointments has begun.

The government will also establish 18 new government colleges in peripheral districts and four new universities.

Regarding medical education, the government will establish medical colleges in Jajpur, Talcher and Kandhamal, along with four additional medical colleges.

CM Majhi clarified that AgriStack registration has no connection with P-PAS registration for paddy procurement. He even asked the farmers not to worry and said paddy procurement would continue this year through the P-PAS registration process.

The government has also announced an initial assistance of Rs 136 crore for people affected by the ongoing floods.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s decision to procure paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal and provide annual assistance of Rs 10,000 to farmers.

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Majhi said, the government has planned an investment of Rs 31,000 crore in three major expressway projects that is Brahmapur–Jeypore Expressway, Paralakhemundi–Ambabhona Expressway and Motu–Tiringi Expressway.

The Chief Minister also highlighted projects such as the proposed Puri International Airport.

Odisha is spending 6.5 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) on infrastructure, which he described as the highest among states in the country.

Under Mission Power, the government aims to ensure that every village has roads, electricity and drinking water by the end of 2027.

CM Majhi said that the government has set an ambitious target of creating at least 3 lakh employment opportunities over the next one to two years and 20 lakh jobs within five years.

Odisha has received investment proposals worth Rs 21 lakh crore over the past two years. The government will establish three new World Skill Centre facilities and strengthen skill development infrastructure across the state. It also plans to establish Centres of Excellence in 25 ITIs and AI laboratories in 13 ITIs.

The Chief Minister said that more than one crore beneficiaries are covered under Subhadra and claimed that over 26 lakh women have become Lakhpati Didis.

The Chief Minister also referred to initiatives relating to Kanyabibaha and Kanya Sumangal aimed at supporting women and girls.

For SC and ST communities, the government announced population-proportionate reservation in medical and technical education.

Majhi called for collective efforts to build a “Samrudha Odisha” by 2036, when the state completes 100 years, and a “Bikashita Odisha” by 2047.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar On High Alert For 80th Independence Day Celebrations