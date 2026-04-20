CM Mohan Majhi releases CM Kisan Assistance worth Rs 838 Crore to 41 Lakh farmers in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: In a major show of support for farmers, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has released the CM Kisan assistance worth Rs 838.48 crore directly to the bank accounts of 41.68 lakh farmers on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. Under this Scheme, the farmers will receive a monetary assistance of Rs 2,000 each.

The release of the CM Kisan assistance funds to farmers’ accounts was announced during the state-level Krushak Divas celebration in Cuttack.

This time the CM Kishan Assistance money will benefit a total of 41,27,533 small farmers and 41,049 landless farmers.

CM Mohan Majhi declared that the agricultural growth rate in the state has reached 5.3. He further added that Odisha has claimed the second spot in the country in paddy production and the foodgrain production has reached 15 lakh metric tons.

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The farmers whose has not done e-keyc, has not linked Aadhaar with bank account, don’t have a single mobile number and land registration certificate, will not receive the assistance money in their account. The Chief Minister advised such farmers to provide all the information immediately and avail CM Kisan assistance.

The Chief Minister performed the traditional Akhi Muthi Anukula ritual at the Central Rice Research Institute (CRRI). Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo joined the event.

The announcement brought cheer across Odisha. Farmers welcomed the CM Kisan aid as timely support during the sowing season.