CM Mohan Charan Majhi to present Odisha budget 2026 today

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Budget 2026 will be presented today, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi set to unveil the state’s income and expenditure roadmap. The budget is expected to outline key revenue sources and expenditure priorities for the upcoming financial year.

The total outlay is likely to cross ₹3.20 lakh crore, marking a significant increase in size. However, concerns persist over the state’s inability to fully utilize allocated funds within stipulated timelines an issue that has emerged as a major administrative challenge. At the same time, rising debt levels continue to add pressure on the state’s fiscal management.

Amid the challenges, the Chief Minister is expected to present a balanced budget, carefully navigating between development commitments and fiscal prudence. Notably, this will be his third consecutive budget presentation as Finance Minister.

Attention now turns to the possible announcements and policy priorities that may shape the forthcoming budget, as the government attempts to boost growth while maintaining financial discipline in Odisha.