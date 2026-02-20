CM Mohan Charan Majhi presents Rs 3.10 Lakh Crore Odisha Budget for 2026–27
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented a Rs 3.10 Lakh Crore Odisha Budget for financial 2026–27 in the state assembly on Friday.
Majhi presented the state budget outlining the government’s roadmap for growth, welfare, and infrastructure expansion. The budget aims to focus on strengthening social sector spending, boosting capital investment, and accelerating economic development across key sectors.
Have a look at Department-wise Budget allocation
- Home: Rs 11028.56 crore
- General Administration & PG (GA): Rs 805.11 crore
- Revenue and Disaster Management (Revenue): Rs 2271.64 crore
- Law: Rs 1094.41 crore
- Finance: Rs 65292.27 crore
- Commerce: Rs 317.00 crore
- Works: Rs 13451.00 crore
- Odisha Legislative Assembly: Rs 147.40 crore
- Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare: Rs 1538.28 crore
- School and Mass Education: Rs 31997.53 crore
- ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare: Rs 6649.33 crore
- Health and Family Welfare: Rs 23182.14 crore
- Housing and Urban Development: Rs 10567.78 crore
- Labour & Employees State: Rs 385.03 crore
- Sports and Youth Services: Rs 1359.29 crore
- Planning and Convergence: Rs 3447.57 crore
- Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water: Rs 34166.14 crore
- PG&PA: Rs 3.11 crore
- Industries: Rs 1207.50 crore
- Water Resources: Rs 16488.92 crore
- Transport: Rs 4079.81 crore
- Forest and Environment & Climate Change: Rs 1906.05 crore
- Agriculture & Farmer’s Empowerment: Rs 14701.39 crore
- Steel and Mines: Rs 365.11 crore
- Information and Public Relations: Rs 166.54 crore
- Excise: Rs 282.16 crore
- Science and Technology: Rs 353.45 crore
- Rural Development: Rs 10204.61 crore
- Parliamentary Affairs: Rs 74.92 crore
- Energy: Rs 4596.70 crore
- Textiles & Handicrafts: Rs 382.35 crore
- Tourism: Rs 1022.75 crore
- Fisheries and ARD: Rs 2019.35 crore
- Co-operation: Rs 2334.46 crore
- Public Enterprises: Rs 11.00 crore
- Women and Child Development: Rs 16152.93 crore
- E & Information Technology: Rs 1108.02 crore
- Higher Education: Rs 3664.40 crore
- Skill Development and Technical Education: Rs 1823.11 crore
- Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Department: Rs 762.78 crore
- Department of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability: Rs 9610.85 crore
- Revenue and Disaster Management (Disaster Management): Rs 5558.07 crore
- Odia Language. Literature and Culture: Rs 614.97 crore
- Mission Shakti: Rs 2804.23 crore