CM Mohan Charan Majhi presents Rs 3.10 Lakh Crore Odisha Budget for 2026–27

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented a Rs 3.10 Lakh Crore Odisha Budget for financial 2026–27 in the state assembly on Friday.

Majhi presented the state budget outlining the government’s roadmap for growth, welfare, and infrastructure expansion. The budget aims to focus on strengthening social sector spending, boosting capital investment, and accelerating economic development across key sectors.

Have a look at Department-wise Budget allocation

  1. Home: Rs 11028.56 crore
  2. General Administration & PG (GA): Rs 805.11 crore
  3. Revenue and Disaster Management (Revenue): Rs 2271.64 crore
  4. Law: Rs 1094.41 crore
  5. Finance: Rs 65292.27 crore
  6. Commerce: Rs 317.00 crore
  7. Works: Rs 13451.00 crore
  8. Odisha Legislative Assembly: Rs 147.40 crore
  9. Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare: Rs 1538.28 crore
  10. School and Mass Education: Rs 31997.53 crore
  11. ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare: Rs 6649.33 crore
  12. Health and Family Welfare: Rs 23182.14 crore
  13. Housing and Urban Development: Rs 10567.78 crore
  14. Labour & Employees State: Rs 385.03 crore
  15. Sports and Youth Services: Rs 1359.29 crore
  16. Planning and Convergence: Rs 3447.57 crore
  17. Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water: Rs 34166.14 crore
  18. PG&PA: Rs 3.11 crore
  19. Industries: Rs 1207.50 crore
  20. Water Resources: Rs 16488.92 crore
  21. Transport: Rs 4079.81 crore
  22. Forest and Environment & Climate Change: Rs 1906.05 crore
  23. Agriculture & Farmer’s Empowerment: Rs 14701.39 crore
  24. Steel and Mines: Rs 365.11 crore
  25. Information and Public Relations: Rs 166.54 crore
  26. Excise: Rs 282.16 crore
  27. Science and Technology: Rs 353.45 crore
  28. Rural Development: Rs 10204.61 crore
  29. Parliamentary Affairs: Rs 74.92 crore
  30. Energy: Rs 4596.70 crore
  31. Textiles & Handicrafts: Rs 382.35 crore
  32. Tourism: Rs 1022.75 crore
  33. Fisheries and ARD: Rs 2019.35 crore
  34. Co-operation: Rs 2334.46 crore
  35. Public Enterprises: Rs 11.00 crore
  36. Women and Child Development: Rs 16152.93 crore
  37. E & Information Technology: Rs 1108.02 crore
  38. Higher Education: Rs 3664.40 crore
  39. Skill Development and Technical Education: Rs 1823.11 crore
  40. Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Department: Rs 762.78 crore
  41. Department of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability: Rs 9610.85 crore
  42. Revenue and Disaster Management (Disaster Management): Rs 5558.07 crore
  43. Odia Language. Literature and Culture: Rs 614.97 crore
  44. Mission Shakti: Rs 2804.23 crore

Odisha Budget at Glance

