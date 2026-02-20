CM Mohan Charan Majhi presents Rs 3.10 Lakh Crore Odisha Budget for 2026–27

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented a Rs 3.10 Lakh Crore Odisha Budget for financial 2026–27 in the state assembly on Friday.

Majhi presented the state budget outlining the government’s roadmap for growth, welfare, and infrastructure expansion. The budget aims to focus on strengthening social sector spending, boosting capital investment, and accelerating economic development across key sectors.

Have a look at Department-wise Budget allocation

Home: Rs 11028.56 crore General Administration & PG (GA): Rs 805.11 crore Revenue and Disaster Management (Revenue): Rs 2271.64 crore Law: Rs 1094.41 crore Finance: Rs 65292.27 crore Commerce: Rs 317.00 crore Works: Rs 13451.00 crore Odisha Legislative Assembly: Rs 147.40 crore Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare: Rs 1538.28 crore School and Mass Education: Rs 31997.53 crore ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare: Rs 6649.33 crore Health and Family Welfare: Rs 23182.14 crore Housing and Urban Development: Rs 10567.78 crore Labour & Employees State: Rs 385.03 crore Sports and Youth Services: Rs 1359.29 crore Planning and Convergence: Rs 3447.57 crore Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water: Rs 34166.14 crore PG&PA: Rs 3.11 crore Industries: Rs 1207.50 crore Water Resources: Rs 16488.92 crore Transport: Rs 4079.81 crore Forest and Environment & Climate Change: Rs 1906.05 crore Agriculture & Farmer’s Empowerment: Rs 14701.39 crore Steel and Mines: Rs 365.11 crore Information and Public Relations: Rs 166.54 crore Excise: Rs 282.16 crore Science and Technology: Rs 353.45 crore Rural Development: Rs 10204.61 crore Parliamentary Affairs: Rs 74.92 crore Energy: Rs 4596.70 crore Textiles & Handicrafts: Rs 382.35 crore Tourism: Rs 1022.75 crore Fisheries and ARD: Rs 2019.35 crore Co-operation: Rs 2334.46 crore Public Enterprises: Rs 11.00 crore Women and Child Development: Rs 16152.93 crore E & Information Technology: Rs 1108.02 crore Higher Education: Rs 3664.40 crore Skill Development and Technical Education: Rs 1823.11 crore Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Department: Rs 762.78 crore Department of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability: Rs 9610.85 crore Revenue and Disaster Management (Disaster Management): Rs 5558.07 crore Odia Language. Literature and Culture: Rs 614.97 crore Mission Shakti: Rs 2804.23 crore

