CM Mohan Charan Majhi begins aerial survey of rain-hit districts in southern Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday commenced an aerial survey of rain-hit areas and accessed the flood situation in Ganjam, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

The Chief Minister is accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari during the aerial survey of the flood situation in areas inundated by rivers following heavy rain

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil is also participating in the review process.

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CM Majhi is scheduled to review the flood situation at Kotpad in Koraput district and to hold discussions with senior officials at Jeypore.

The State Government is working with full commitment to provide all forms of services and assistance to the public.