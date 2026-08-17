CM Majhi to Conduct Aerial Survey Flood-Hit Areas as Rain Intensifies

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to undertake an aerial assessment of flood-affected areas on Monday as persistent heavy rain pushes water levels up across several parts of the state.

Jajpur and Bhadrak are expected to receive particular attention during the survey, with the Chief Minister set to assess the extent of flooding and the situation on the ground from the air. At least six districts have so far reported flood-like conditions following the spell of intense rainfall.

The weather system responsible is a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which has brought widespread heavy rainfall to Odisha. Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Keonjhar are among the districts affected. Several villages have been impacted, while substantial areas of agricultural land have gone underwater.

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The weather outlook remains a concern for the northern districts. The Regional Meteorological Centre has placed Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Keonjhar under a Red Alert for the next 24 hours.

The four districts are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

A separate Orange Alert has been issued for Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur. These areas are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

With rainfall continuing under the influence of the Bay of Bengal system, the Chief Minister’s aerial survey is expected to provide an assessment of the flooding in the worst-affected areas, particularly Jajpur and Bhadrak, as authorities continue to monitor the situation across the state.