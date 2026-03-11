CM Majhi stresses on safe return of Odias stranded in Middle East, directs Chief Secretary to keep track of situation

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his deep concern as many Odias are stranded in the Middle East due to the current war situation. Stressing the importance of bringing them back, he directed Chief Secretary Anu Garg to keep a track of this incident and make arrangements for the return of Odia people.

It is worth noting that on the directions of the Chief Minister, a high-level meeting was held on March 2 under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary regarding the ongoing war tension in the Middle East. In this meeting, Pritish Panda, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the Directorate of Odia Families under the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, was appointed as its nodal officer.

So far, Odia families have received about 200 telephone calls from Odia people from the Middle East region. And the Directorate is contacting the Ministry of External Affairs and assisting them in their return. The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a special control room for this and a toll-free number 1800-118-797 has been issued.

The Directorate of Odisha Family is holding discussions with the officials of the Odia Associations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Dhaka to gather information about the actual situation there. It is worth noting that 35 Odia tourists are stranded in Dubai, out of which 9 returned to Bhubaneswar via Kochi in Kerala on March 7. The rest of the tourists returned to Bhubaneswar on March 8 via a special Air India Express flight.

According to information received from the Ministry of External Affairs, 65,000 Indians have safely returned to India from the Middle East through special flights so far.

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued the following telephone numbers for various countries in the Middle East to contact. You can call the control room number from 9 AM to 9 PM.

1800118797 (Toll Free)

+91 11 2301 2113

+91 11 2301 4104

+91 11 2301 7905