CM Majhi showcases Odisha’s industrial potential at high-level investors’ summit in Ahmedabad

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Ahmedabad: “Gujarat has enriched the western part of India. Now Odisha is all set to enrich the eastern part of India. With its rapid growth and strategic plan, Odisha is now creating immense opportunities for the industry. Along with this, it is also providing a very convenient position to the investors in a competitive environment,” said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while delivering his speech at the ‘Odisha Investors Summit Roadshow’ organized in Ahmedabad today.

The Chief Minister said that this is an important step to make Odisha the hub of industrial growth of the country in the coming days under the ‘Purvodaya’ project.

Prominent industrialists and business associations have contributed extensively on the first day of the Chief Minister’s visit to Gujarat. This reflects the growing confidence in Odisha’s developed industrial system.

Addressing more than 500 industry representatives, Majhi said that with the prosperity of eastern India, India’s economic expansion will take place. This growth will be more balanced if the development of East India is in line with the development of West India. Odisha will be the epicentre of this transformation, he said.

The CM further said, “We have come with a clear message to Gujarat. Odisha is fully prepared for the next chapter of India’s industrial growth. We invite the industry to invest in Odisha and contribute to the prosperity of the country through shared growth.”

The delegation included Industries Minister Sampada Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary (Industry, Housing and Information and Public Relations) Hemant Sharma and senior officers of the Odisha Government.

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The roadshow included sector-specific discussions and direct interactions with industry leaders, including in the textile and apparel industry. The Chief Minister chaired 26 one-to-one meetings and discussed investment opportunities and policy support with industry leaders.

During the discussion on Textile and Textile Industry, the Chief Minister highlighted the deep cultural and economic ties between Odisha and Gujarat. He said, “From Shri Jagannath Dham in Puri to Dwarka in Gujarat, our states have an unbreakable cultural bond. While Gujarat is a leader in the textile industry, Odisha is now moving ahead at a fast pace in this sector with a conducive environment and skilled artisans.”

Highlighting Odisha’s geographical advantages, the CM said that a long coastline and ports create a strong link to the global market.

Industries Minister Sampada Chandra Swain said that Odisha is establishing itself as a future-oriented industrial hub with strong infrastructure, port connectivity and stable policies.

The successful road-show organized in Ahmedabad has further strengthened Odisha’s impact on the industrial map of India.