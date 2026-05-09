CM Majhi reviews law and order situation, orders ‘Zero Tolerance’ in Balianta mob lynching case

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Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has taken the murder of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain in Balianta very seriously and reviewed the law and order situation at Lok Seva Bhavan today. he has ordered zero tolerance against the culprits.

He has ordered strict action against those who take the law into their own hands. The incident of a police officer being killed in public is a challenge to the law and order of the state. Therefore, orders have been given to immediately arrest all the accused involved in this. The Chief Minister has said that the kangaroo courts or medieval judicial system that are being illegally operated in the villages should be completely abolished.

He has suggested imposing a non-bailable clause against the leaders who organize such illegal things. Along with this, the intelligence department has been instructed to be alert. The intelligence system has been asked to be alert so that the news of small disturbances in the villages reaches the police station in time.

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The DGP has been instructed to increase police patrolling in sensitive areas. Along with this, he has directed to provide speedy justice through fast track trials with accountability of the police station officers. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, DGP YB Khurania, Police Commissioner and Bhubaneswar DCP.

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