CM Majhi, LoP Naveen and others extend wishes as Odisha soaked in Holi colours

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Oppositions Naveen Patnaik along with others extended wishes as Odisha soaked in colours on the occasion of Holi celebration.

Taking to his X handle, the Odisha CM said, “Heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all on the occasion of the colorful festival of Holi. Holi is a symbol of joy, enthusiasm, and brotherhood. May this festival of colors fill our lives with new hope and goodwill. By the blessings of Lord Sri Jagannath, may every Odia’s life be coloured with the hues of happiness, peace, and prosperity.”

“On this occasion, my request is to use natural and herbal colours that are gentle on the environment. Stay safe, spread joy, and celebrate Holi peacefully,” he advised.

ରଙ୍ଗର ପର୍ବ ହୋଲି ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ।

ହୋଲି ହେଉଛି ଆନନ୍ଦ, ଉତ୍ସାହ ଏବଂ ଭାଇଚାରାର ପ୍ରତୀକ। ଏହି ରଙ୍ଗର ଉତ୍ସବ ଆମ ଜୀବନରେ ନୂତନ ଆଶା ଓ ସଦ୍ଭାବନା ଭରିଦେଉ। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦରୁ ପ୍ରତିଟି ଓଡ଼ିଆଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ସୁଖ, ଶାନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ସମୃଦ୍ଧିର ରଙ୍ଗରେ ରଙ୍ଗୀନ ହେଉ।

— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) March 4, 2026

Likewise, Patnaik also took to his X handle and dropped Holi wishes. “Heartfelt wishes on the festival of colours, Holi. May this festival of joy and celebration fill everyone’s life with happiness. Let everyone celebrate Holi safely.”



Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das also extended his Holi greetings. “On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all. May this vibrant festival strengthen unity and harmony and bring peace and prosperity to every life,” he mentioned.

— Bhakta Charan Das (@BhaktaCharanDas) March 4, 2026



Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Holi, full of joy, happiness and enthusiasm. May this festival of colours bring happiness, peace and new enthusiasm in everyone’s life.”

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta also conveyed his wishes on his X handle. “Warm greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi. This beautiful festival reminds us to spread happiness, forgive differences and bring colours of love, harmony and togetherness into our lives. May this Holi fill every home with peace, good health and joy.”

— Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) March 4, 2026

