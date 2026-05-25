CM Majhi calls on PM Modi, invites him for celebration of BJP govt’s two years completion in Odisha

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New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him for celebration of BJP government’s two years completion in Odisha next month.

In a post which Majhi shared on his X handle, informed that during his meeting with the Prime Minister he also discussed strategic acceleration of Odisha’s infrastructure development, enhancement of investment opportunities, and implementation of key public welfare initiatives.

The Odisha CM also expressed his gratefulness to Modi for his continued guidance and support for state’s sustained progress and holistic development.

“Called on Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Ji in New Delhi today. Discussed the strategic acceleration of Odisha’s infrastructure development, enhancement of investment opportunities, and implementation of key public welfare initiatives. Also extended a cordial invitation to him for the celebration marking two years of our government’s dedicated service to the people of Odisha,” Majhi wrote.

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“Grateful for his continued guidance and support as we collectively strive towards the state’s sustained progress and holistic development,” he added.

Called on Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Ji in New Delhi today. Discussed the strategic acceleration of Odisha’s infrastructure development, enhancement of investment opportunities, and implementation of key public welfare initiatives. Also extended a cordial… pic.twitter.com/ey6a0LrGGJ — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) May 25, 2026