CM Kisan Yojana to be launched in Odisha soon: Deputy CM

Odisha
cm kisan yojana

Bhubaneswar: CM Kisan Yojana will be launched in the state very soon. Agriculture Minister KV Singhdeo said in the Odisha assembly. Singhdeo said this while replying to the question of MLA Manas Kumar Dutta in the Assembly on Wednesday.

In this scheme, the farmers will get Rs. 5000 in two installments. Similarly, the state government will provide Rs 12,500 to the landless farmers in three installments. New beneficiaries can apply through CM Kisan portal.

Similarly, there will be a provision to include eligible farmers under PM Kisan Yojana. A total of Rs 12,500 will be paid to each landless agricultural family in three installments. The Deputy CM has further given a written reply in this matter and assured that the process will be implemented soon.

On the other hand, farmers will be considered eligible as per PM Kisan Yojana regulations. If they are considered eligible, they will be paid the PM Kisan subsidy amount.

