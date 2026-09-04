CM-KISAN scheme: Odisha CM disburses over Rs 833 crore to over 41 lakh farmers’ bank accounts  

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disbursed over Rs 833 crore to over 41 lakh farmers’ bank accounts as the fifth installment of CM-KISAN scheme today.

Majhi disbursed the money through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode with the aim to make the farmers of the state financially self-reliant and encourage them for farming.

A state-level programme to disburse the fifth installment of CM-KISAN scheme was held at Krushi Shiksha Sadan of the Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar.

Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo along with other Ministers and dignitaries attended the event at OUAT while similar event was held in other major places of the state where several Ministers attended.

Check the list below:

Dhenkanal: Krushna Chandra Patra

Kalahandi: Dr. Mukesh Mahaling,

Ganjam: Bibhuti Bhusan Jena

Cuttack: Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra

Kendujhar: Sri Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia

Bhadrak: Suryabanshi Suraj

Jajpur: Pradeep Bal Samanta

Puri: Gokulananda Mallik

Jagatsinghpur: Sampad Chandra Swain

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In his address, the CM said, “Farmers were in distress for 24 years. Earlier, they took extreme measures by selling their produce to the needy. In our state, the income of farmers was in second place. But after our government came, it has worked to increase the income of farmers.”

The Chief Minister advised farmers to cultivate various crops instead of only paddy. He advised them to cultivate ragi and millet. “What was previously considered as the food of the poor, has today become the food of the rich. By cultivating this crop, it can be sold at Rs 4886 per quintal,” he said.

He further said that the farmers of Western Odisha had urged him to provide the CM-KISAN money. Keeping that in mind, the Agriculture Minister and the Revenue Minister decided that this money should be given for the first time on Janmashtami today.

“There are more people in the state who are landless. Around 80 percent of people depend on agriculture and allied agriculture. Our government implemented the farmer welfare scheme to make them financially self-reliant,” Majhi said.

“Today, a total of 41,39,927 farmers were given the financial assistance. Out of the total farmers, 13,939 are landless farming families. The government has given Rs 833 crore to the unaided for Rabi farming. In this, farmers can do agriculture related work along with seeds, fertilizers,” he added.