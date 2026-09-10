CM expresses deep concern over rescue of baby orangutans from Odisha, orders thorough investigation

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Dubai/Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is on an official tour to Dubai, expressed deep concern over the rescue of five baby orangutans in Odisha. He also directed the concerned authorities to conduct a detailed investigation into the circumstances under which these animals reached Odisha.

Despite being busy with official duties in Dubai, the Chief Minister is constantly aware of the developments and has taken the finding of the baby orangutans from the state seriously. He has directed to clarify the circumstances under which these animals came to Balasore district and the background behind it.

The Chief Minister clarified that Odisha will never be allowed to become a transit route for illegal trafficking of exotic wildlife. If any network is involved in this illegal transportation of exotic wildlife, it will be identified and strict action will be taken as per the law.

The Chief Minister has directed to clarify the route through which these rare species of animals were brought to Odisha, how they entered the state, who was involved in their transportation and for what purpose they were being brought.

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In this context, the Chief Minister has directed to investigate the matter in coordination with the concerned authorities of the Government of India, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and other wildlife and law enforcement agencies.

While the investigation is ongoing, the Chief Minister has directed to provide proper medical care, protection and necessary care to the rescued orangutans as per the prevailing wildlife protection protocols.