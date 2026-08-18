CM Mohan Majhi announces Rs 1,000 Crore package for flood assistance package

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Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has announced a Rs 1,000-crore assistance package for flood-affected people across the state at Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The CM has announced that the government will provide free relief rice, and input subsidy to the affected farmers whose crops have suffered more than 33% damage, financial assistance for paddy and non-paddy crops, and support for seeds.

Affected farmers will also receive free vegetable kits, while assistance will be provided for damaged boats, fishing nets and livestock. Rs 5,000 assistance has been announced for purchasing handloom equipment. Financial support will also be provided for damaged utensils, clothing and household rice.

The CM said that six districts, 74 blocks and around 9.4 lakh people across 1,381 villages are affected due to the ongoing floods in Odisha. This announcement came after the CM reviewed the flood situation and conducting damage assessment of the flood situation across the State.

In Jajpur, 10 blocks and 270 villages have been affected by the flood. Around 2.8 lakh people have been impacted, while 77,680 people have been evacuated. As many as 203 relief centres have been opened in the district.

In Bhadrak, four blocks and 149 villages have been affected. Around 2.59 lakh people and more than one lakh people have been evacuated. Nearly 90 relief centres have been opened. Flooding has also affected Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara districts.

For rescue and relief operations, the government has deployed 45 ODRAF and eight NDRF teams along with fire service personnel across the six affected districts.

No one has died so far and the government’s target is zero casualty, we are working towards that, the Chief Minister said.

How much compensation will be given to whom?

For more than 33% crop loss—

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Non-irrigated land: ₹8,500 per hectare

Irrigated land: ₹17,000 per hectare

Perennial crops: ₹22,500 per hectare

How much compensation will be given in case of death of animals

Cow, bullock: ₹32,000 to ₹37,500

Small cattle: ₹20,000

Goat/sheep/pig: ₹4,000

Chicken: ₹100 each, up to a maximum of ₹10,000

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