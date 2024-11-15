Cloth store catches fire in Jatni, shop owner killed, few people trapped atop shop, watch

Jatni: A massive fire broke out at a cloth store in Khordha district of Odisha on Friday afternoon. The fire mishap took place in the Raja Bazar area of Jatni. A few people are stuck atop the shop that has caught fire.

The owner of the cloth store in which the fire mishap took place has reported killed. He turned critical due to asphyxiation after the store caught fire. Later, he was being shifted to Bhubaneswar for treatment when he reportedly succumbed on the way to the hospital.

As per reports, a fire broke out in a cloth store in Raja Bazar of Jatni on Friday late afternoon. It has been believed that the fire might have broke out following a short circuit in the nearby electric post.

#WATCH | Massive fire breaks out at a garments shop in Raja Bazar of Jatani; shop owner critically injured pic.twitter.com/pgwgyvyoPH — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) November 15, 2024

After the fire broke out, the locals informed the fire tenders and Police, officers of the Fire Services Deparment rrushed to the spot. The fire services personnel doused the flames with the help of the locals. By the time this report was written, the dousing of fire was still underway.

Importantly, a few people have been stuck on the first floor of the building in which the fire mishap has taken place. Fire Service personnel are making arrangement for their resue.

Further information awaited.

Watch the video here:

