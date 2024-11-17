Close Shave for politician in Rayagada after being attacked in office

Rayagada: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician from Rayagada had a close shave after being attacked by a sword by two unknown miscreants late on Saturday night when he was at his office in Bidyanagar area under Rayagada police station limits in Rayagada district. Police has detained two people in this regard.

Basanta Ulaka, was a former Vidhan Sabha candidate of BJP from Rayagada was attacked by armed miscreants who attacked him with a sword when he was at his office. At around 10:00 PM the duo entered his office with the sword, but sensing danger, Ulaka had a close shave as he locked himself from inside in an adjoining room.

After the incident, Ulaka along with his party members lodged a complaint in the police station after which police has detained two people.