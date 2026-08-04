Close shave for passengers as bus overturns in Kanjipani ghat in Kendujhar

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Banspal: It was a close shave for 30 people as bus they were travelling overturned in Kanjipani ghat in Kendujhar district.

The bus was enroute Kendujhar from Kaliahata when the bus lost its balance and overturned. Following which passengers were injured.

As per reports, the bus on its way to Kendujhar, when it lost control over its wheels and overturned in Kanjipani ghat.

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The front and side sections of the bus were extensively damaged due to the impact of the accident. However, a major tragedy was averted as the bus fortunately did not plunge into the deep gorge.

On being informed about the accident, the Kanjipani police reached the spot and removed the bus from the road. Then rescued the injured passengers and sent them to nearby hospital for medical aid.

The police are investigating the circumstances under which the bus lost its balance and the actual cause of the accident.