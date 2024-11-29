Close shave for on-duty ASI as cattle-laden pick-up van races towards him in Angul

Bhadrak: It was a close shave for on-duty Assistant Sub-inspector of police (ASI) Kamalakanta Satapathy as a cattle-laden pick up van raced towards him breaking the stop board under Tihidi police station limits in Bhadrak district late on Thursday night.

Acting on a tip off, the Tihidi police had done a night patrolling to catch the illegal smuggling of cattle. The cattle-laden truck was going towards Bhadrak from Chandabali. Under the directions of the Revenue Inspector, a team consisting of Inspector in-charge (IIC) along with ASI Satapathy, ASI Lakshmi Marandi, Constable Bidhyadhar Sutar and Hareskrushna Dixit were conducting a night patrolling to check the smuggling.

In no time, a white-coloured cattle-laden pick up van came racing towards them. Satapathy was standing on the right side of the road with a stop board. He jumped to the road side and had a close shave. However, the pick up fled the scene after hitting two stop boards. Police chased the vehicle but was unable to catch hold of it.