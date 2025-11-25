Close shave for driver as moving truck catches fire midway due to short circuit

Advertisement

Redhakhol: A truck driver along with the helper had a narrow escape after the moving vehicle suddenly caught fire near Dalkhamana Chhak in Redhakhol on NH-55.

Acting quickly after the fire erupted, the truck driver parked the heavy vehicle on the roadside, ensuring safety of commuters, before jumping out to safety.

Advertisement

On witnessing the incident, some passersby informed the fire department. Following which, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

As per reports, the fire broke out in the truck’s cabin due to short-circuit. The truck was enroute Angul from Sambalpur and was carrying inflammable products which are used in the Cement factory.