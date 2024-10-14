Clever thieves cover CCTV with Saree to conceal identity, loot Jewelry worth lakhs in Odisha, watch

Udala: A rare case of loot has been witnessed in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district recently in which the clever thieves covered the CCTV with a saree before looting jewelry worth lakhs. The incident took place at the house of teacher Daitari Bindhani in the Ward No. 4 of Udala NAC under Mayurbhanj district.

As per reports, the loot victim teacher had gone to Balasore for some medical work when the loot took place.

The burglars broke the door lock of the main gate and entered the house. They covered themselves with saree to conceal their identity.

The burglars also covered the CCTV camera by wrapping a saree on it that they did with the help of a stick. And then they broke the almirah and looted jewelry as well as cash money.

After returning to home today the teacher knew about the loot.

The thieves also broke a CCTV that had been installed outside the house was broken and two CCTVs were diverted. After complaining to the police about this, the Udala police started investigating the incident.

Watch the video here: