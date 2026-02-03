Class nine student gangraped by five classmates in Odisha! Video goes viral

Balangir: In a shocking and shameful incident, a class nine student was allegedly gangraped by five of her classmates under Turekela police station limits of Odisha’s Balangir district.

The horrific incident came to the light only when a video of the gangrape of the minor girl by five minor boys went viral in the locality prompting the victim’s family to seek action against the accused boys.

After learning about the sexual assault, the girl’s family members approached the Superintendent of Police (SP) and filed a written complaint seeking an impartial probe into the matter, action against the accused boys and justice for the minor victim.

Based on the complaint, the SP directed the Turekela police to initiate an investigation immediately and take appropriate action. Following the SP’s direction, the local police detained all the five minor boys who raped the girl in turn, filmed the act and circulated it with others.

However, it is yet to be known when and where the class nine student was gangraped by five of her classmates.

Meanwhile, the incident has become a talk of the town in the locality. Further probe is underway.