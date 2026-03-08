Class 9 student gives birth to baby boy in Kandhamal

Advertisement

Kandhamal: In a shocking incident, a Class IX student of government-run Nedipadar high school in Phiringia police limits gave birth to a baby boy. The incident took place in the hostel of the girls’ high school in Fringia block, run by the welfare department of Kandhamal district.

According to sources, the minor girl had previously gone to her home on vacation. Last month, the school authorities got to know that the minor girl was eight months pregnant and sent her to her home.

Following which, the family had filed a complaint in this regard at the Gochhapada police station. On the other hand, the principal reported the incident to the Firingia police station after it came to light.

The minor girl gave birth to a baby boy on March 1, 2026. So far, no one has been arrested. The police is investigating the case.

