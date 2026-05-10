Class 9 student drowns in Kuakhai river in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: A tragic incident was reported from the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar after a Class 9 student drowned in the Kuakhai river while bathing with his friends.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Mancheswar area when a group of friends had gone to the river during the afternoon. During bathing, one of the students reportedly slipped into deep water and drowned due to negligence.

After receiving information, fire services personnel launched a massive search operation in the river. Late at night, the rescue team recovered the body from the riverbed near the Mancheswar area.

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The deceased student was reportedly a resident of JGP Colony. The incident has cast a pall of gloom in the locality, with family members and neighbours in deep shock over the untimely death.

Notably, a similar incident had occurred last month at the Brahmani river ghat in Manpur under Kanta Bania police limits of Dhenkanal district, where a youth went missing while bathing with friends. Despite extensive searches, the youth had reportedly been swept away by the river current.

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