Class 8 student thrashed in Odisha’s Nayagarh district: 4 detained

Nayagarh: A disturbing incident has come to light in Daspalla, Nayagarh district of Odisha, where a Class 8 student was brutally beaten up. Three Class 10 students allegedly attacked him with pipes and cricket bats at a private hostel about 3-4 months ago, the video of the assault surfaced today following which Police have swung into action. Daspalla Police Station IIC informed about this today.

As per information, three Class X students thrashed a Class VIII student with pipes and cricket bats, leaving him severely injured. The incident took place about three to four months at a private hostel in Daspalla.

The video of the assault surfaced today, following which the three students, and the hostel owner have been detained and are being questioned by the police in connection with the incident.

The police action was initiated after the video of the brutal beating surfaced and went viral today, sparking widespread outrage.