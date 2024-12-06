Class 1 student tied to School grill in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, sparks public outrage

Kendrapara: In a shocking incident a Class 1 student was tied to a grill at a private English medium school in Kendrapara district of Odisha. The incident took place in Marshaghai.

According to information, the Class 1 student was found tied to the iron grill with the help of a thick plastic rope. The rope was tied on his waist and hands. The student was tied to the grill for over an hour.

The matter came to light after the video went viral on social media. This incident has sparked an outrage among parents and the public. Many have expressed their anger and concern over the inhumane treatment to the child.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation. The Block Education Officer (BEO) intervened and ensured that strict action will be taken against the involved.

On the other hand, reaction of the mother of the victim child has shocked everyone. The child’s mother said that she herself tied the child up because she was angry with him for tearing the exam paper.