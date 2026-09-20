Clash erupts among prisoners in Narasinghpur jail in Cuttack

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Narasinghapur: A clash erupted among the prisoners over a dispute concerning the cooking of food in Narasinghpur jail in Cuttack district of Odisha. The family members of injured inmates have raised questions about the work efficiency of Jail Superintendent.

Meanwhile, Jail DG has visited the prison premises to investigate about the clash.

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According to sources, an inmate from the Jilinda area was allegedlyassaulted inside the Narsinghpur Sub-Jail. The inmate’s family alleges that three individuals jointly attacked him over a dispute concerning the cooking of food within the prison.

Following the incident, the family lodged a complaint. Questions have arisen regarding how a prisoner could be assaulted inside the jail. No response has been received from jail officials regarding the matter.