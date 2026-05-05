Clash Breaks Out Between Police and Villagers at Purunakatak Police Station in Boudh, watch

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Boudh: A violent clash erupted between police personnel and villagers on the premises of Purunakatak Police Station in Boudh district of Odisha on Tuesday. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

According to reports, six youths were injured in alleged police beating, while a police officer also sustained injuries after being attacked by the villagers.

Police have detained six youths so far. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent further escalation.

Boudh SDPO and the IIC of Harbhanga Police Station reached the spot and are investigating the incident.

A complaint was earlier filed at Purunakatak Police Station regarding the cutting of a tree on the premises of a veterinary hospital in Karanjakata village. The tree cutting had reportedly led to disruption of electricity in the area.

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As per the complaint, some youths from the village visited the police station on Tuesday to discuss the matter with the police officer. An argument broke out during the talks, and the officer allegedly beat the youths.

The incident agitated villagers present at the station, who questioned why the police had assaulted them. The verbal exchange soon escalated into shouting, fistfights, and beatings between both sides.

Tension continues to prevail in the Purunakatak Police Station area. Police said the situation is under control and further investigation is underway.

Watch the video here: