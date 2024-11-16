Claim of youth being ‘God’ sparks confusion in Bhubaneswar, police probe underway, watch

Bhubaneswar: A wide confusion cropped up in the capital city of Odisha on Saturday in the matter of a God man, whom some people claim as ‘God’. However, another group refuted the claim and sought police intervention.

It is being discussed in Bhubaneswar now that after Sarathi Baba, now another person has emerged in Odisha whom some people have claimed as God.

The age of the youth is around 18. He appears before public decorated with basil and peacock feathers like God. Some people worship him. Such a Baba has appeared in the Baikuntha Dham Sevashram in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar.

On the other hand the ‘Samajsevi Maha Sangha’ has accused that some people have portrayed the youth as a God to earn money. The Maha Sangha approached Bharatpur police station yesterday seeking justice in this matter. The Maha Sangh has demanded that immediate action be taken against them.

Based on the complaint lodged by the Maha Sangha, the police raided the Baikuntha Dham Sevashram today.

On the other hand, the members of the Baikuntha Dham Sevashram have filed a complaint against the Samajsevi Sangha.

