Civil Supplies Dept notices 5 potato wholesalers in Aiginia potato godown, know details

Bhubaneswar: The Civil supplies Department officials have raided the Aiginia potato godown in Bhubaneswar and noticed five potato wholesalers for failing to produce their authorised license on Tuesday.

A seven-membered team led by Chief Civil Supplies Officer have conducted the raid and noticed the wholesalers amidst potato shortage crisis in Odisha. This Aiginia potato godown raid will also act as an alert warning for the sellers hoarding potato for black-marketing.

Earlier in the day, six trucks of potato have reached the Chhatra bazaar in Odisha from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Protesting the ban on exports of potato from West Bengal the potato suppliers union have called a protest for indefinite time in West Bengal. They also said to stop the supply of potatoes in West Bengal.

After West Bengal government banned the export of potatoes to neighbouring states the suppliers had to deal with heavy losses as the potatoes in the cold storage started to rot. Apart from Odisha, the major potato producing state was exporting potatoes to Bihar and Jharkhand.