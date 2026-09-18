Civic body elections in Odisha: Schedule for civic body ward delimitation and seat reservation revised, check details

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has revised the schedule for the ward delimitation and seat reservation processes for the upcoming elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including Municipalities, Notified Area Councils (NACs), and Municipal Corporations.

The Housing and Urban Development Department has sent the revised schedule to all the District Collectors and District Magistrates of all districts in the state, except of Boudh district.

As per the revised schedule, the draft notification on ward delimitation and seat reservation will be issued on September 24 while the final notification in this regard will be published on October 31, 2026.

Revised schedule for Municipalities and NACs:

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Draft Notification: District Collectors will publish the draft notification on ward delimitation and seat reservation on September 24, 2026, opening the window for public objections and suggestions.

Objection Deadline: Citizens can submit feedback and grievances until October 3, 2026.

Preliminary Notification: Collectors will issue the preliminary notification on October 7, 2026.

Appeals Window: Appeals against the preliminary notification can be filed before the Housing and Urban Development Department from October 7 to October 21, 2026.

Submission of Recommendations: Collectors must forward all received appeals along with their comments to the Office of the Director of Municipal Administration by October 22, 2026.

Appellate Hearings: The State Government will review and resolve the appeals between October 26 and October 28, 2026.

Final Notification: District Collectors will publish the final notification on ward redetermination and seat reservation on October 31, 2026.

The Department has issued a separate timeline for four major Municipal Corporations: Bhubaneswar, Kataka, Berhampur, and Raurkela.

Municipal Corporations to submit ward boundary proposals, resolution copies, and mapped layouts (via Form-I and Form-II) by September 24, 2026, following which the Department will issue draft notifications for these corporations on October 5, 2026 before allowing public objections and suggestions through October 14, 2026.