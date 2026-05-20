CHSE Odisha Plus Two results 2026 to be announced today

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Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the CHSE Odisha Plus Two or +2 Results 2026 for all the streams- Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational – today.

As per earlier announcement made by the CHSE, the booklet of Odisha Plus Two results will be released at it’s Bhubaneswar office between 12 and 1 PM PM today.

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Students can check their results online at http://chseodisha.nic.in, http://results.odisha.gov.in from 3 PM onwards. They also can download their marksheet via the Digilocker India Platform.

It is to be noted here that over 4.01 lakh students had registered for the annual examinations that was held between February 18 and on March 26. However, the practical examinations were conducted from January 2 to January 15, 2026.