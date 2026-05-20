CHSE Odisha Plus Two results 2026 announced, check here

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Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) announced the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2026 for all the streams- Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational – today.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond released the CHSE Odisha Plus Two results 2026 booklet in the presence of CHSE officials.

The Odisha Plus Two exam results have been announced with an overall pass percentage of 85.85.

According to the Minister, a total of 4,1,623 students had registered for the annual exam while 3,98,90 of them appeared the test and 3,41,781 of them passed the exam this year.

Arts:

Overall pass percentage: 84.50 percent

Boys: 77.97 percent

Girls: 89.45 percent

Commerce:

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Overall pass percentage: 88.07 percent

Boys: 86.67 percent

Girls: 90.43 percent

Science:

Overall pass percentage: 88.80 percent

Boys: 87.41 percent

Girls: 90.24 percent

Vocational:

Overall pass percentage:77.62 percent

Boys: 71.49 percent

Girls: 83.43 percent

Students can check their results online at http://chseodisha.nic.in, http://results.odisha.gov.in from 3 PM onwards. They also can download their marksheet via the Digilocker India Platform.

It is to be noted here that over 4.01 lakh students had registered for the annual examinations that was held between February 18 and on March 26. However, the practical examinations were conducted from January 2 to January 15, 2026.

Also Read: CHSE Odisha Plus Two results 2026 to be announced today