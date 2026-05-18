CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2026 to be announced on May 20

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Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will release the CHSE Odisha 12th or +2 Result 2026 for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational stream on May 20, 2026.

CHSE will announce the result at it’s Bhubaneswar office in between 12 to 1 PM om May 20. The result will be declared on the official website of CHSE Odisha Official and Odisha Results NIC.

Students can check their result after it gets published on the official web page by entering their their roll number and registration number.

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Students can also download their marksheet via the Digilocker India Platform.

According to reports, a total of 4,16,023 students results for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2026 will be revealed on May 20.

Also Read: CBSE 12th result 2026 OUT, Check results at results.cbse.nic.in