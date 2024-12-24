Christmas celebrations at full swing in different churches of Kandhamal

Kandhamal: The district of Kandhamal is all decked up on the eve of Christmas. People are eagerly waiting to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. For this different churches in Kandhamal have been decorated.

Different colours of lights, stars, balloons are seen on the top of churches for Christmas celebrations in Kandhamal. People are greeting their friends and relatives with different types of confectioneries and cakes. The Baptist and Catholic churches in Kandhamal district have been decorated like a bride to celebrate the Big day. The festival fervour is at its peak this winter. The fathers of the churches have thanked the administration and police for managing the traffic.

A Peace Committee meeting was organized by the district administration with the chairmanship of District Collector and SP to maintain the law and order situation of the country. Police have been deployed at several entry points in the district. Strict checking of the vehicles entering the district is being done. Twenty platoons of police force have been deployed in different blocks of the district.

Also Read: 6 Budget-Friendly ‘Secret Santa’ Gifts You Can Give This Christmas