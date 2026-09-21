Choudwar Jail Superintendent Turns Inmate in His Own Prison, Watch

Advertisement

Cuttack: In a striking twist of fate, the officer who once controlled the Choudwar Circle Jail with absolute authority spent the night inside the same jail – not as its Superintendent, but as an undertrial prisoner.

Jail Superintendent Sujit Kumar Roul was arrested by Choudwar Police from his Bhubaneswar residence on Saturday. He was produced before the JMFC Court, Tangi, and remanded to judicial custody. He was subsequently lodged in Choudwar Circle Jail itself.

Police have now moved an application before the court seeking his transfer to another jail. Since Roul served as Superintendent of the same jail, his life could be under threat from inmates there, the Commissionerate Police submitted before the court.

The case stems from the sensational jailbreak on the night of October 2, 2025, when two hardcore criminals escaped from the high-security Choudwar jail.

Advertisement

Following the escape, former Jailer Santosini Das had lodged an FIR at Choudwar Police Station in January this year against Roul. She had accused him of misuse of official position, forging signatures and tampering with office records.

Roul had later moved court for anticipatory bail. After his plea was rejected, police arrested him based on the evidence collected during investigation.

Also read: Indravati Reservoir Gate Opened After 7 Years in Anticipation of Heavy Rain