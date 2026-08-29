Choudwar Jail Superintendent Denied Anticipatory Bail over Alleged Forgery of Official Minutes Book

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Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Choudwar Circle Jail Superintendent Sujit Kumar Roul in connection with an alleged forgery of entries in the jail’s official minutes book.

Roul had approached the High Court seeking protection from possible arrest in the case. However, after hearing the matter, the court rejected his anticipatory bail application, leaving him without pre-arrest protection.

The case came to light during the investigation into the escape of two Bihar-based prisoners from Choudwar Circle Jail on October 3. The incident had raised serious questions over the jail’s security arrangements and administrative responsibilities.

During the investigation into the prison break, allegations surfaced that some records in the jail’s official minutes book had allegedly been tampered with.

The minutes book contains records of important administrative decisions, directions and meetings of the jail authorities. Such records are considered significant in investigating a serious incident like a prisoner escape, as they can establish what decisions were taken before and after the incident, who was assigned specific responsibilities and what instructions were issued.

According to the allegations, certain entries in the minutes book came under suspicion during the investigation. Investigators are examining whether the records were altered, who may have made the alleged changes and what the motive behind the alleged tampering was.

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The exact entries allegedly altered, the nature of the changes and the role of individuals involved are expected to become clear as the investigation progresses.

Following the allegations of forgery, the then Choudwar jailer lodged a complaint at Choudwar police station. Police subsequently registered a case and began investigating the matter.

Seeking protection from possible arrest, Superintendent Sujit Kumar Roul moved the High Court with an anticipatory bail petition. The court, however, rejected his plea.

With the anticipatory bail application dismissed, the focus has now shifted to the police investigation and the next course of action in the case. The developments have added another dimension to the controversy that began with the alleged escape of two prisoners and has now extended to allegations of tampering with official jail records.

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