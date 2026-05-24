Cholera outbreak suspected in Sundargarh Village, One woman dead

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Sundargarh: A suspected cholera outbreak has been reported from Nuadihi village under Garjanjor panchayat in Hemagiri block of Sundargarh district. More than 20 people have reportedly fallen ill with diarrhea and vomiting, while one woman is said to have died during treatment.

Several affected villagers are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals, including the Hemagiri Community Health Centre, where a rise in diarrhea cases has been noticed in recent days.

According to local sources, a purification ritual had recently taken place in the village. Health officials suspect that extreme summer heat, along with open defecation and bathing activities in a pond, may have contaminated the water source and triggered the spread of the infection. The situation has created fear and panic among villagers.

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On Saturday, a medical team visited Nuadihi village and examined the affected residents. Health workers also carried out an awareness drive, advising people to maintain cleanliness, drink boiled water and remain careful about food and hygiene.

The Health Department is closely monitoring the situation and continuing preventive measures to stop the spread of the suspected infection. The reported death and growing number of cases have increased concern among local residents.

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