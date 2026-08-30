Chit fund scam in Odisha: CBI nabs absconding accused of Rs 17 Crore scam

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Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested one Debabrata Dutta, an absconding accused in a mega chit-fund scam case in Odisha.

Dutta, the then proprietor of M/s DNB Food Processing Pvt. Ltd., in criminal conspiracy with others, had misappropriated the funds to the tune of Rs 17,22,39,453, illegally collected from gullible depositors. He was absconding and did not cooperate with the investigation.

Dutta was declared absconder in the chargesheet filed on December 26, 2022 in case no. RC 10(S)/2014-Kol for commission of offences u/s IPC and Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes Banning Act, 1978. Later, Non Bailable Warrant (NBW) was issued against him on August 5, 2024.

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The accused was traced on the basis of source information and finally has been arrested on Friday from Siliguri, West Bengal, informed the central agency.

He is being brought on transit remand from Siliguri and will be produced before the Competent Court in Bhubaneswar, it added.

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