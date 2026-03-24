Child death alleged due to wrong injection, family protests at Capital Hospital for justice

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Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed at Capital Hospital today after a family, accompanied by others, staged protest over the death of a child. The family has alleged that the child died due to a wrong injection.

As per the information received, a family had come from Chandpur area of Khordha. They had brought a child who was injured due to a bicycle accident. Accordingly, he was injected with an injection in the hospital and later he died.

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Accordingly, the family and their friends staged protest while the premises burst in tears. The family is agitating at the postmortem ward. The police are trying to handle the situation. The family of the deceased is demanding action against the doctor and nurse. No response has been received from the hospital in this regard.

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