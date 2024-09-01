Chikiti hooch tragedy: One more succumbs, death toll mounts to 4

Berhampur: The death toll in Chikiti hooch tragedy in Odisha’s Ganjam district rose to four today as another victim succumbed to spurious liquor. The deceased has been identified as Baya Sethi, native of Karbalua village.

Sources said that Sethi, who was undergoing treatment at the ICU department of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, breathed his last this evening while undergoing treatment. His body will be handed over to his family members after post-mortem tomorrow, added the sources.

Notably, over 25 people were taken ill at Chikiti Maundpur village of Ganjam district after consuming spurious liquor. Till date, four people Jura Behera, Lokanath Behera, Laxman Behera and Baya Sethi succumbed, while three more people are still undergoing treatment at the State Government-run hospital in Berhampur.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the Excise department and police swung into action and have arrested a total of 16 people so far and forwarded them to the court. They also confiscated a huge cache of spurious liquor.