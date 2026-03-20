Chief Secretary reviews development work in Maoist-affected areas

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Bhubaneswar: In October 2024, the state government took an innovative step like ‘Gramoday’ for the overall development of Maoist-affected areas of the state. Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg today reviewed how the schemes and programs of various departments are being implemented in the areas concerned under this initiative.

Presiding over the state-level meeting held at the conference hall of Lok Seva Bhawan, she directed and advised various departments to implement facilities in a saturation mode to the people and beneficiaries of the areas concerned to ensure the success of all government schemes and programs. Secretaries and senior officers of various departments concerned attended the meeting and provided information about the steps taken by the departments and discussed the same.

‘Gramoday’ was started with the aim of establishing mutual trust between the government, administration and the people towards development by implementing community and family-based welfare schemes and basic amenities in saturation mode in Maoist-affected areas.

Under this initiative, 57,296 families in 484 villages in 192 gram panchayats of 39 blocks of 10 Maoist-affected districts of the state have been identified and various programs have been taken on priority basis. These districts include Bargarh, Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada districts.

To monitor and expedite the development work in the identified areas of these districts, a state-level steering committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, a district-level committee under the chairmanship of the District Collector, a block-level committee under the chairmanship of the BDO and a village panchayat-level committee are being formed to monitor and supervise the work. For this, a baseline survey was conducted by the officers of 20 departments concerned and special steps have been taken to achieve the target of 100 percent in various areas.

The Chief Secretary has directed and advised the concerned departments to provide ration cards to all eligible beneficiaries in these areas and ensure that they get the available facilities. Steps have been taken to open affordable food centers in the affected villages of the district as per the need and geographical location. Steps have been taken to identify the homeless and provide land under the Vasundhara Yojana.

The health service situation in the Maoist affected areas was reviewed. The Higher Education Department is arranging pre-training measures for young men and women to join the fire brigade, paramilitary and police services.

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The Chief Secretary has directed the Panchayat Raj and Drinking Water Department and other concerned departments to provide scholarships to students from economically weaker sections, to build centers on priority in the remaining villages where there are no Anganwadis, to provide drinking water, electricity connection, toilets, kitchens, cooking gas and formal amenities in all the centers.

The Finance Department informed that steps have been taken to provide mini banks, micro ATMs and bank facilities on priority in 244 villages where there are no bank facilities in various areas.

Steps have been taken to include all eligible women in self-help groups for employment generation and employment opportunities and to install mobile towers on priority in the remaining villages where there is no mobile network.

The Sports and Youth Services Department has provided financial assistance for the construction of all 39 block-level stadiums and for the sports equipment required for various sports. Transport services to the block Sadar district have increased in Maoist-affected areas. In Nabarangpur district, 75% and in Malkangiri district, 65% of women are taking advantage of bus transport services.

Under the Atal Bus Stand Yojana, bus stands are being built and infrastructure is being strengthened. Plans are being made to install deep borewells and group irrigation projects to increase irrigation capacity.

The Skill Development and Technical Education Department informed about short-term and long-term skill development training initiatives for young beneficiaries to create livelihood and employment opportunities. Construction workers have been registered in Maoist-affected areas and provided financial assistance in various schemes and programs. It was informed in the meeting that steps have been taken by the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department for community centers, piped drinking water supply, construction of roads, construction of rural housing and improvement of playgrounds.

The Chief Minister sought the cooperation of all the departments concerned to achieve the set goals as per the survey conducted at the grassroots level under the “Gramoday” initiative and emphasized that meetings should be held every month to review the development progress of these areas.

Also read: 6 women IAS officers meet Odisha chief secretary Anu Garg after completion of training