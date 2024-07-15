Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja gets additional charge of OSPCB Chairman

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today gave additional charge to Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, informed the Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department in a notification.

According to the notification, the Chief Secretary has been given the additional charge of Chairman of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) in addition to his own duties.

“Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS (RR-1990), Chief Secretary, Odisha and Secretary to Government, General Administration & Public Grievance Department is hereby allowed to remain in additional charge of Chairman, Odisha State Pollution Control Board, Odisha in addition to his own duties,” read the notification of the Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department.

Notably, the State government on June 28 posted the IAS (RR-1990) officer as Chief Secretary after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet under the Department of Personnel and Training in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions approved Ahuja’s repatriation to Odisha on the request of the State government on June 25.